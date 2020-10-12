296 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take U'Khand's Tally To 55,347; Death Toll 762

Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 762 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 296 fresh cases took the infection tally to 55,347, a health department bulletin here said. Of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported the highest 108 cases, followed by Chanpawat 31, Nainital 31, Haridwar 26, Uttarkashi 23, Almora 19, Udham Singh Nagar 16, Pauri 12, Pitgoragarh 10, Chamoli nine, Rudraprayag six, Bageshwar four and Tehri one, it said. Meanwhile, 15 more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the death toll to 762, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,306 infected people have recovered, 303 have migrated out of the state and there are 6,976 active cases,it added.

