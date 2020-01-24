Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2G Mobile Internet, Broadband Services to be Restored in Kashmir From Midnight

Internet access shall be limited to whitelisted sites and restrictions on social media websites will continue.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2G Mobile Internet, Broadband Services to be Restored in Kashmir From Midnight
A file photo shows journalists using the internet at government-run media centre in Srinagar. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Nearly six months after shutting off the internet for Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Friday issued orders instructing for restoration of broadband and mobile internet services at 2G speeds starting Saturday.

According to a notification by the home department, internet access shall be limited to whitelisted sites. Restrictions on social media websites that allow “peer to peer communication and Virtual Private Network Application” will continue.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards. The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Internet and mobile connectivity was snapped on August 5 last year after the centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration had last Saturday restored internet services in certain parts of the Union Territory, but restricted access to just 153 “whitelisted” websites. These include websites under the categories of mail, services, education, banking, travel, employment, among others.

After the previous government order, 2G internet services on postpaid mobiles was allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and in the revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora of Kashmir Valley. With Friday’s order, this has been extended throughout the Valley.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram