2G Mobile Internet, Broadband Services to be Restored in Kashmir From Midnight

New Delhi: Nearly six months after shutting off the internet for Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Friday issued orders instructing for restoration of broadband and mobile internet services at 2G speeds starting Saturday.

According to a notification by the home department, internet access shall be limited to whitelisted sites. Restrictions on social media websites that allow “peer to peer communication and Virtual Private Network Application” will continue.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards. The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Internet and mobile connectivity was snapped on August 5 last year after the centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration had last Saturday restored internet services in certain parts of the Union Territory, but restricted access to just 153 “whitelisted” websites. These include websites under the categories of mail, services, education, banking, travel, employment, among others.

After the previous government order, 2G internet services on postpaid mobiles was allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and in the revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora of Kashmir Valley. With Friday’s order, this has been extended throughout the Valley.

