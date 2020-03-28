Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2nd Coronavirus Death in Delhi, 9 New Cases Take COVID-19 Toll to 49 in National Capital

According to the Delhi Health Department, two deaths have been reported in the city so far.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
2nd Coronavirus Death in Delhi, 9 New Cases Take COVID-19 Toll to 49 in National Capital
New Delhi: With nine new coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the total number of people tested positive in Delhi has reached 49 on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Health Department, two deaths have been reported in the city so far.

"As many as 49 people have been tested positive. Of these, 41 are in the hospital while five have been cured," the Health Department said.

One positive case has migrated out of the country.

While 1,787 samples were sent to date, reports from 1,346 are received.

"A total of 441 reports are yet to come," the health department said.

House-to-house surveillance for contact tracing of positive cases is being done by the health workers in all districts, the department said.

"A total of 19,782 passengers have been screened at Delhi airport from March 18 to 22 by medical teams. Out of these 18,573 passengers are under home quarantine and 1,173 are under quarantine at government facilities."

According to the Health Department, 13,132 contacts have been put under home quarantine.

"Currently 11,493 contacts are under home quarantine while 1,639 contacts have completed 14 days of home quarantine."



