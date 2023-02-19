3.0 Magnitude Tremor Hits Western Parts of Madhya Pradesh

A tremor of 3.0 magnitude hit some western districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty and damage to property due to it, officials said.

The National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet that an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred at 12.54 pm with its epicentre 151 kilometres west south-west of Indore.

A scientist of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal centre said the tremor was recorded at a depth 10 kilometres, and affected areas including Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar and neighbouring Jhabua, Khargone and Indore districts.

Talking to PTI, Barwani’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar said that no information about the effect of tremor has been received so far.

The epicentre of the tremor was around Chhachkua of neighbouring Dhar district, he said.

There was no report of loss of life or property damage so far, he added.

Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra said the earthquake was not felt in the district and there was no information about any loss caused due to it.

