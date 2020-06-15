INDIA

1-MIN READ

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu and Kashmir

Representative Image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake occurred at 4.36 am at a depth of five km.

There were no reports of any damage due to the tremors, the officials said.

