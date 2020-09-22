3.6-Magnitude Earthquake in Srinagar, Says Disaster Management Authority amid Rumours of Blast

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night leading to panic among residents who rushed out of their homes. The earthquake was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in Srinagar at a depth of five kilometres, officials at the Disaster Management Authority said.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

However, confusion over the tremors prevailed on social media, which was abuzz with speculations of a blast.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted about the "scary" tremors experienced in the city. "This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE," he posted on the social network.