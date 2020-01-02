Take the pledge to vote

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti Valley

Most parts of Himachal fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

PTI

January 2, 2020
3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti Valley
Shimla: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday.

No loss of life or property was reported. The earthquake struck at 7.38 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in northeast of Lahaul and Spiti, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

