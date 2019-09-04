English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, No Casualty Reported
The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at depth of 16 km, an official said
Representative image.
Loading...
Jaipur: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, a MeT official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said.
People rushed out of their houses in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.
The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at depth of 16 km, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Sees Major Drop
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Urges Fans to Watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Again
- Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
Photogallery
Loading...