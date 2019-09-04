3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, No Casualty Reported

Jaipur: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, a MeT official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said.

People rushed out of their houses in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.

The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at depth of 16 km, he said.

