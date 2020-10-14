3 Arrested Hrs After Chitrakoot Locals Blocked Road Over Suicide of 15-yr-old Dalit 'Rape' Victim

A day after a minor Dalit girl died by suicide after being allegedly kidnapped and raped by three men, the local residents blocked the road and held a protest to demand death penalty for the culprits. The minor's family had refused to cremate the body, however, after meeting senior officers of the district administration, the funeral took place.

The family alleged that the three men, including son of a former village head (Pradhan), had first kidnapped and then gang-raped the minor on October 8. Police said that all the accused have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, IG K Satyanarayan said, “The family of the victim gave a complaint after which case was registered for rape, SC/St Act, etc against the accused. Investigation is underway in the case. The police outpost incharge Anil Sahu and the SHO Jai Shankar Singh have been suspended for laxity in this case.”

The incident allegedly took place on October 8 in Kaumraha Ka Purva village which falls under the jurisdiction of Kotwali area of Chitrakoot. Family members alleged that the girl had gone to the fields to relieve herself on October 8 when three men abducted her. They added that three men from their village first kidnapped their daughter and then raped her for several hours, before finally leaving her in a nearby nursery with her hands and legs tied.

In the case, CO City Rajneesh Yadav has said that a case has been registered and strict action will be taken against the accused and also said that a medical report of the girl is awaited, investigation is going on in this case.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mother of the deceased girl said, “My daughter was taken away on a motorcycle by three men on October 8, who did heinous things to her. When we found our daughter lying with hands and legs tied in a nursery, we brought her home. We tried to know the name of the culprits but she couldn't respond to anything as she was traumatised by the incident." She added that they had also informed the police but their daughter was not unable to tell the police what had happened owing to the trauma.