3 Arrested, 28 Ak-47 Seized as BSF Conducts Major Operation Against Militants in Mizoram

BSF seized a huge cache of arms and arrested three militants in a major operation from Mizoram’s Mamit district on Monday evening.

The BSF seized a huge cache of arms which includes- 28 AK-47, one AK-74, a US-made gun, 28 magazine and 7,800 live ammunition.

The BSF conducted a search operation in the Phuldungsei area of Mamit district, identified the militants and later apprehended them in an operation. The militants had hid the cache in a hidden box beneath the seat of a jeep.

The intelligence unit received an input about a large cache of weapons which is going to enter within the border through Myanmar for insurgency in Mizoram and other areas in Northeast.

The BSF was alerted about the militants, who then launched a search operation in the Mamit district and nabbed the militants with the arms. The seizure is believed to be one of the largest in the recent years.

Officials said that the kind of weapons seized from the militants is used in terrorist operations throughout the world. The shooting gun which was seized was manufactured in the US.

Apart from arms, BSF have also seized Indian currency. The militants have been handed to the local police. The Mizoram police will carry out further investigation into the matter.

Officials said that the arrested militants belong to the National Liberation Front of Tripura or NLFT, a militant outfit in the region.

Rakesh Asthana, the new DGP of BSF, has started operations against militancy, drugs and arms trade in the region. The BSF is trying to strengthen its intelligence unit and using electronic equipments on the border to step up vigilance in the area.

In the past few months, BSF have seized arms and drugs from border states including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.