3 Arrested as Delhi Police Bust Supplier Gang, Recover 1,250 Rounds of Ammo

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three people and recovered 1,250 cartridges of various bore from a gang supplying ammunition to gangsters based in Delhi-NCR.

Sleuths of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap and nabbed a Chevrolet Cruze that ferrying the consignment, trying to evade the police. They then arrested the suppliers — a father and son duo from Firozabad — Prateek and Praveen Verma.

The receiver of the consignment, Madanpur Khadar resident Sonu Singh, was also arrested near Ashram Metro Station.

The police said that the operation is still underway, as more arrests and recoveries associated with the gang are expected.