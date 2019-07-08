English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Arrested as Delhi Police Bust Supplier Gang, Recover 1,250 Rounds of Ammo
The receiver of the consignment was also among those arrested, and police said that further arrests were also likely.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three people and recovered 1,250 cartridges of various bore from a gang supplying ammunition to gangsters based in Delhi-NCR.
Sleuths of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap and nabbed a Chevrolet Cruze that ferrying the consignment, trying to evade the police. They then arrested the suppliers — a father and son duo from Firozabad — Prateek and Praveen Verma.
The receiver of the consignment, Madanpur Khadar resident Sonu Singh, was also arrested near Ashram Metro Station.
The police said that the operation is still underway, as more arrests and recoveries associated with the gang are expected.
