Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

3 Arrested as Delhi Police Bust Supplier Gang, Recover 1,250 Rounds of Ammo

The receiver of the consignment was also among those arrested, and police said that further arrests were also likely.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:July 8, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 Arrested as Delhi Police Bust Supplier Gang, Recover 1,250 Rounds of Ammo
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three people and recovered 1,250 cartridges of various bore from a gang supplying ammunition to gangsters based in Delhi-NCR.

Sleuths of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap and nabbed a Chevrolet Cruze that ferrying the consignment, trying to evade the police. They then arrested the suppliers — a father and son duo from Firozabad — Prateek and Praveen Verma.

The receiver of the consignment, Madanpur Khadar resident Sonu Singh, was also arrested near Ashram Metro Station.

The police said that the operation is still underway, as more arrests and recoveries associated with the gang are expected.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram