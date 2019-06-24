3 Arrested for Death of Jharkhand Man Assaulted on Suspicion of Theft, Police Negligence Being Probed

New Delhi: Three people were arrested in connection with the death of a person who was assaulted last week on suspicion of theft.

Tabrez Ansari, 24, was beaten up by locals for hours on June 18 in Saraikela Kharsawan and arrested. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The incident came to light after several videos of the assault went viral on social media. In one of the clips, Ansari is seen being beaten with a wooden stick. At the end of another video, he is shown being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’.

The superintendent of police of Saraikela Kharsawan on Monday said that authorities have taken the incident very seriously.

“We have arrested three people already and are looking for others,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. “An internal inquiry is underway on the part of negligence by police and action will be taken. A probe is being done on the level of the District Collector into the role of the jail administration.”

Ansari’s family have arrested police negligence in providing him treatment after he was beaten up by the locals. The kin want that those responsible to be tried under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They have also demand compensation and a government job for his wife.