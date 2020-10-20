3 Arrested For Shooting Man After Being Refused Bidi In Delhi

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for opening fire at a man for allegedly refusing to give them bidi, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Vivek, Dinesh and Vikas — all aged 23 and are residents of S S Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial Area.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 14 night when 35-year-old Mithilesh was going to Sabzi Mandi in Keshavpuram along with his helper Rajkumar and another person after loading potato in his truck. On the way, Mithilesh parked his vehicle near Azadpur Flyover to urinate and when he returned to his truck, a person asked them for a bidi. When he refused and started his vehicle, the accused called his two accomplices and one of them fired a bullet on his helper Rajkumar which hit him in his stomach. Thereafter, all three persons fled from the spot.

The injured was immediately taken to a hospital by police and a case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that using technical surveillance and local intelligence, all the three accused were identified.

Vikas was later arrested from Green Belt Park, Railway Line in Ashok Vihar. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in crime along with his associates. On his instance, his associates Dinesh and Vivek were also arrested from Wazirpur Industrial Area, she said.

Both Dinesh and Vivek were released on parole three months ago in a 2016 murder case, the DCP said. One pistol and two live cartridge were recovered from them, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

