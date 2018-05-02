Muslim Student Stabbed to Death in Kathua, Police Say He Was Not The Real Target

: A stabbing to death of a student from minority community in Jammu's Kathua district, which was caught on CCTV, has further flared up the tension in the district that is already reeling under the rape and murder of a minor Bakerwal girl.SSP Kathua Sridar Patil told News 18 that the youth killed was not the actual target, but he happened to be a wrong person at a wrong time."We have arrested the suspects within hours of the crime and seized the vehicle in which they had come to carry out the attack,” Patil said.Three people have been arrested in the case.Police said Liyaqat Ali, a student from Dher Mohalla in Billawar town of Kathua, was stabbed on Tuesday and succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Jammu late last night.Patil said prima facie it appears the assailants were looking for someone else but ended up stabbing Liyaqat over some love affair but clarified it certainly was not “love jehad or any inter community relationship"."He (Liyaqat) was not their target and they were looking for someone else, as he was leaking their secrets to public which was not acceptable to one of the boys," he said."It was Abishek’s brother-in-law (Khajuria) who stabbed the person," said Patil.Another police officer said the slain youth and some of the assailants are students of some colleges in the same vicinity.The officer said the accused came in a Swift Dzire car and were looking for another student Abid over some rivalry."It appears Liyaqat intervened to save Abid's life. Abid managed to escape, but they stabbed Liyaqat," the officer said."The accused claim Abid was leaking their secrets about some love affair. Abishek sought help of his brother-in-law who took out a knife to attack him."Khajuria is posted as a medical assistant at a health centre in Billawar, while Abishek studies at a private para medical college.Police took help of a CCTV footage to recognise the youth who had come in the car. The footage available withclearly shows a car coming to a screeching halt near a youth standing there. Four men alight from the vehicle and run after him. He is caught but manages free himself from their clutches and then escapes from the spot. In between, some people, including two women are seen rushing behind, apparently pleading with the attackers not to hurt Abid.Unable to catch him, one of them is later seen stabbing a youth first in his arm and then in his abdomen in full public view. The youth is seen limping away.Patil said they have lodged a case and investigation is underway.