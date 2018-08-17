3 Arrested for Suspected Murder of Under Secretary Shot Inside House in Patna

Three persons, including a jeweller, were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of an Under Secretary rank officer here early this week, a senior district police officer said.The killing of the senior state official in the heart of the city had posed a great challenge to the police."Police have arrested three persons in connection with murder of Under Secretary Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday last (August 14)...A jeweller is among those arrested," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj told reporters here.The two youths arrested in the murder case have been identified as Shravan and Sunny, both aged between 20-22, the SSP said.They were held from Sachivalaya police station area under whose jurisdiction the official residence of the officer in R-block area fell, he added.A jeweller identified as Baikunth from Bihiya Bazar in Bhojpur district, who had bought the looted jewelleries, has also been arrested, Maharaj said.It may be noted that Rajeev Kumar, an Under Secretary with state planning department, was shot dead by unidentified persons inside his official residence on the early morning of August 14 in the state capital and had decamped with around Rs 40,000 and some jewellery.Four persons had gone to the deceased's house with an intention to loot cash and other valuables, the SSP said adding two of them have been arrested while as many others are at large.Efforts are on to nab the other two accused identified as Rahul and Krishna, the SSP said.Out of the looted amount of Rs 40,000, police have recovered Rs 28,000 from them, Maharaj said adding that these accused persons had sold the looted jewellery to the Bhojpur-based jeweller.Four pistols have been recovered from the arrested criminals, he said adding that these youths were involved in petty criminal offences like theft and used to live in the slum located behind the government quarter where the Under Secretary resided.The SSP said that the police would make a prayer with the court for conducting speedy trial in the case.Notably, 14 police officials, including the inspector in-charge of the police station concerned, were suspended following the incident that took place barely a few 100 metres from the state Assembly building.