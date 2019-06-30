Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Arrested in Suspected 'Honour Killing' Case of Inter-caste Couple in Coimbatore

Kanagaraj and his lover, a Dalit, were brutally hacked by the man's elder brother, who was opposed to their proposed relationship, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 Arrested in Suspected 'Honour Killing' Case of Inter-caste Couple in Coimbatore
A Network18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Coimbatore: Three more people were arrested in connection with a suspected case of honour killing of an inter-caste couple in nearby Mettupalayam, police said on Sunday.

Kanagaraj (22) and his lover, a Dalit, were brutally hacked by the man's elder brother, who was opposed to their proposed relationship, the police said.

While the man died on the spot, the teenaged girl succumbed to injuries Saturday.

The lovers had planned to tie the knot with their parents' blessings on June 25.

The parents and relatives of the Dalit girl had demanded the arrest of others involved in the crime and refused to accept the body after postmortem at the hospital.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram