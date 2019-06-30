3 Arrested in Suspected 'Honour Killing' Case of Inter-caste Couple in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Three more people were arrested in connection with a suspected case of honour killing of an inter-caste couple in nearby Mettupalayam, police said on Sunday.

Kanagaraj (22) and his lover, a Dalit, were brutally hacked by the man's elder brother, who was opposed to their proposed relationship, the police said.

While the man died on the spot, the teenaged girl succumbed to injuries Saturday.

The lovers had planned to tie the knot with their parents' blessings on June 25.

The parents and relatives of the Dalit girl had demanded the arrest of others involved in the crime and refused to accept the body after postmortem at the hospital.