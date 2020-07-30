3 Assam Rifles Personnel Killed, 5 Injured in Ambush along India-Myanmar Border

At least three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others injured in an ambush by suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) militants in Manipur’s Chandel district along India-Myanmar border on Wednesday night, according to initial reports.

The incident took place between 6:30 to 7:00pm when troops of Assam Rifles at Khongtal, about 3km from India-Myanmar border, were returning to their post after three days of operation along the international border, an official said.

The party came under IED attack, which was followed by ambush near Sajik Tampak village, around 2 km from the base.

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Pranay Kalita, Rifleman YM Konyak and Rifleman Ratan Salim. The five jawans who sustained “minor injuries” have been shifted to the military hospital.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. An official statement by Assam Rifles is awaited.