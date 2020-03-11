3 Associates of Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Arrested in Connection with Delhi Riots
Abid, a resident of Dayalpur, and Mohd Shahdab and Rashid Saifi, both from Nehru Vihar, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday, police said.
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaves from Sunlight Police Station to produce at Karkardooma Court in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Three associates of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in connection with the communal riots in northeast Delhi which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, police said on Wednesday.
Abid, a resident of Dayalpur, and Mohd Shahdab and Rashid Saifi, both from Nehru Vihar, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday, they said.
They were with Hussain on February 24 during the violence in the district, the police said.
The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Hussain's brother Shah Alam in connection with the riots. Three other people, who were sheltering Alam, were also arrested.
Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police last week after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence over the new citizenship law.
