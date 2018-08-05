English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Auto-Lifters Arrested, 10 Stolen Cars Recovered in New Delhi
The three accused persons have confessed that they were involved in more than 500 cases of motor vehicle thefts
Image only for representational purpose.
New Delhi: Three suspected auto lifters were arrested and 10 stolen cars and keys of 64 vehicles were recovered, the police revealed on Sunday.
The accused were identified as Mohsin (39), Aslam (38) and Shahzad (28).
On August 2, police received information that some criminals, involved in various cases of motor vehicle theft were roaming in the Timarpur area, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad.
Subsequently, a police team was rushed to the spot. They stopped an i20 car following which the three persons were apprehended, the officer said.
During a search, some tools used for opening cars, a car scanner and the keys were found, she said.
During interrogation, Mohsin revealed that he had stolen the vehicle along with his associates Aslam, Gulfam and Shahzad from Pratap Nagar, the officer said.
They were nabbed when they were going to give the car to Guddu, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Mohsin said he first visited Delhi with Ashfaq for stealing stereo systems of cars, and met Guddu, who lured him into stealing cars to earn easy money.
The officer said Mohsin started stealing cars with his associates. The three accused persons have confessed that they were involved in more than 500 cases of motor vehicle thefts, the DCP said.
The police informed that the accused said they used to first break the glass of the car to open the door and then change the lock system.
They carried a Bluetooth scanner system for some specific cars and also used drill machines to unlock the steering.
They were aware of the alarm systems of vehicles so they used to disable them as well. Then they handed over the stolen cars to mediators, who handed these vehicles to Guddu, said the officer.
