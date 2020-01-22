3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru, Case Registered Under Foreigners Act
The three were arrested from Munnekolala, which is about six kilometres away from Kariyammana Agarahara where sheds of supposed Bangaldeshi immigrants were demolished.
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Bengaluru’s Munnekolala village on Tuesday after police traced them on the basis of inputs.
The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Lokman, 55; his wife Jasmin Begum, 35 and son Raasel, 22.
The three, on questioning, admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals. A copy of Bangladesh National ID card and two copies of birth certificates have been seized.
A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and investigation will continue.
Munnekolala is about six kilometres away from Kariyammana Agarahara where sheds of supposed Bangaldeshi immigrants were demolished. It later turned out that the people were Indians.
