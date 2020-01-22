Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru, Case Registered Under Foreigners Act

The three were arrested from Munnekolala, which is about six kilometres away from Kariyammana Agarahara where sheds of supposed Bangaldeshi immigrants were demolished.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:January 22, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru, Case Registered Under Foreigners Act
Image for representation.

Bengaluru: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Bengaluru’s Munnekolala village on Tuesday after police traced them on the basis of inputs.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Lokman, 55; his wife Jasmin Begum, 35 and son Raasel, 22.

The three, on questioning, admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals. A copy of Bangladesh National ID card and two copies of birth certificates have been seized.

A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and investigation will continue.

Munnekolala is about six kilometres away from Kariyammana Agarahara where sheds of supposed Bangaldeshi immigrants were demolished. It later turned out that the people were Indians.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram