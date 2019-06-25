Take the pledge to vote

3 Bangladeshis Among 4 Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Militants Arrested in Kolkata

The three arrested Bangladeshi persons had taken shelter in India to escape arrest in Bangladesh. They were also involved in recruitment and collection of funds for their organisation.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police has arrested four members of banned terror outfit Neo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh), including three Bangladeshi nationals from Kolkata, an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on prior information, the STF officers arrested two Bangladeshi Nationals from the vicinity of Sealdah Railway Station parking lot.

"Md. Jia-ur-Rahman, 44, and Mamon-ur-Rashid, 33, members of banned terror outfit Neo-JMB/ IS (Islamic State) were arrested on Monday. A mobile phone containing photos, videos, Jihadi text and literature and books on Jihad were also seized from them," the STF officer said.

Their interrogation led to further arrests.

"Another Bangladeshi national Md. Sahin Alam, 23, and Robi-ul-Islam, 35, a resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district, were arrested from the vicinity of Howrah Railway Station on Tuesday. Jihadi literature was also recovered from these two members," he said.

The three arrested Bangladeshi persons had taken shelter in India to escape arrest in Bangladesh. They were also involved in recruitment and collection of funds for their organisation here.

The arrested Indian national was also a member of the organisation and helped them by harbouring as well as recruiting and collecting fund from here. "These members were active on the social media propagating their agenda. A lot of digital documents, videos and audio files along with Jihadi booklets were recovered from possession," the officer added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
