3 Bank Holidays This Week, Make Sure to Withdraw Cash Before Going for a Vacation
To all the students, who might need a bank challan or a DD to fill their application forms, make sure to do it either on this Thursday or Saturday.
Image for representation.
India will be witnessing a long weekend break this week due to Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But before you make plans for this long weekend, do remember that the public sector in India, that includes banking sector, will also be observing a holiday on three days this week (Mahavir Jayanti- April 17, Good
Friday- April 19 and Sunday- April 21). Though banks will be open this Saturday (third Saturday of the month), one should be attentive about all the bank-related work, which will be falling this week.
To all the students, who might need a bank challan or a DD to fill their application forms, make sure to do it either on this Thursday or Saturday. It will be better if it is done on Thursday itself, as academic and administrative offices remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, making you wait till Monday to submit the fees.
All those who are planning a holiday, make sure that you withdraw enough cash before to bid adieu to your hometown. This is because, if you are visiting remote areas, you might face financial trouble due to lack of cash. Also, it is not possible to do digital transactions in such areas.
Also, as this is going to be a holiday week, the ATMs might face the issue of cash crunch due to the withdrawal of a huge sum of money.
It is better to be safe than be sorry!
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
