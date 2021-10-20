3 Bengal Districts Record Covid-19 Positivity Rate of Over 3%  Post Durga Puja Festivities

West Bengal is once again witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases after Durga Puja, which was celebrated last week. Irrespective of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s claims on preparations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state seems to be reporting a considerable rise in daily cases.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Kolkata is above three percent. Besides, the highest number of coronavirus cases are being reported from Jalpaiguri and Howrah districts. Kolkata’s current Covid-19 positivity rate is around 3.75 percent.

According to the data released by the West Bengal Health Department, Kolkata has reported a Coronavirus positivity of 3.51 percent between October 5 and 11. The week after Durga Puja — October 12 and 16 — the positivity rate has risen to 3.69 percent.

The state’s health department data also revealed that West Bengal Covid-19 positivity rate in several districts was 2.92 percent till October 4 and as people started festive marketing and celebrating Durga Puja between October 5 and 11, the positivity rate rose to 3.11 percent.

At least three other districts have a positive rate above 3 percent and a spike in cases was witnessed after the puja celebrations, shows data. The three districts other than Kolkata with a positivity rate above three percent are Howrah, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling.

According to the health department, the positivity rate in Jalpaiguri district has risen to 3.23 percent from October 12 to 16 and in Darjeeling, it rose to 3.09 percent.

Reports also state that almost every district of West Bengal is witnessing a significant spike in Covid-19 positivity rate after October 5.

An emergency meeting was called by the West Bengal Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi to discuss the rising Covid-19 cases. All district magistrates and senior health officials participated in the meeting.

The district magistrates and health officials have been instructed to increase vaccination numbers in rural areas and identify the areas in their respective districts where cases are high and take appropriate actions accordingly to curb the spread of the virus.

