Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

3 BJP 'Supporters' Arrested For Raising 'Goli Maro...' Slogan on way to Shah's Rally, One Granted Bail

The state BJP leadership has denied the involvement of any party worker in the incident and termed it as the "handiwork of the TMC".

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
3 BJP 'Supporters' Arrested For Raising 'Goli Maro...' Slogan on way to Shah's Rally, One Granted Bail
Kolkata: Police personnel produce three people at a local court, accused of raising provocative slogans during a rally by Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday, in Kolkata, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Three BJP "supporters" have been arrested for raising provocative slogan -- "desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ..." (shoot the traitors) -- while heading for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city on Sunday, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

They were produced in a city court on Monday which sent two of them -- Pankaj Prasad and Surendra Kumar Tewary -- to police custody for three days, while Dhruva Basu was granted bail on grounds of age and ill health, he said.

The city police had arrested the trio on Sunday night, hours after Shah's rally, based on the complaint lodged by a person at the New Market police station and after identifying them from the video footage of the Sunday's procession, he said.

The video footage was shared with the home department and the arrests were made after getting its nod, he said.

The state BJP leadership has denied the involvement of any party worker in the incident and termed it as the "handiwork of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)".

The official said the three have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, criminal intimidation, committing public mischief and common intention.

"This illegal act of passing provocative slogans was done by BJP supporters. It is a cognisable offence," a senior Kolkata Police official said.

"We are conducting raids in search of other accused persons who have been identified from the video footage," he added. The West Bengal unit of BJP came under fire after the incident of sloganeering.

The men shouted the slogan while they were passing the Maidan Market in downtown Esplanade en route to the rally venue at nearby Shahid Minar ground.

The union home minister was on a day-long visit to Kolkata on Sunday.

There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Monday directed the officers-in-charge of all police stations in the city "to initiate strong legal action against any person who tries to provoke in any way which may lead to a breach in peace", sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram