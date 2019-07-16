3 Bodies, Blood on Shivalinga: Treasure Hunters Behind Gory 'Human Sacrifice' at Andhra Pradesh Temple?
Villagers informed the police after the bodies were found lying at separate locations inside the Lord Shiva temple.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Three people, including a local priest, were found brutally murdered within the premises of a temple in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
The victims are suspected to have been offered as human sacrifice after the police discovered blood sprinkled on the Shivalinga inside the temple.
The incident occurred at Koditikita village in the district. The bodies of 70-year-old Priest Sivarami Reddy and 75-year-old sister K Kamalamma along with Satya Lakshmamma (70) were found with their throats slit, The Times of India reported.
Lakshmamma had travelled from Bengaluru to fulfil her vow by staying at the Lord Shiva temple for one night.
Villagers informed the police after the bodies were lying around at separate locations in the temple.
Prima facie it appears that the trio was murdered in a treasure hunt bid, the police said.
