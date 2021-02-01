News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»India»3 Boys Missing from Pune Found in Alibag, Reunited with Kin
1-MIN READ

3 Boys Missing from Pune Found in Alibag, Reunited with Kin

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Police said the children, in the 12 to 15 years age group, had left their homes a few days ago.

Alibag: Three minor boys who had gone missing from Pune's Bhosari area have been reunited with their parents by the Alibag police in Raigad district, an official said on Monday. The children, in the 12 to 15 years age group, had left their homes a few days ago, he said.

"After they were found at Alibag beach on January 30, we contacted Bhosari police and the kin of the boys. They have been reunited with their parents," he said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...