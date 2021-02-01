3 Boys Missing from Pune Found in Alibag, Reunited with Kin

Alibag: Three minor boys who had gone missing from Pune's Bhosari area have been reunited with their parents by the Alibag police in Raigad district, an official said on Monday. The children, in the 12 to 15 years age group, had left their homes a few days ago, he said.

"After they were found at Alibag beach on January 30, we contacted Bhosari police and the kin of the boys. They have been reunited with their parents," he said.

.