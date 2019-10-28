3 Brothers in Punjab's Ludhiana Commit Suicide After Huge Loss in Property Deal
Police said an eight-page handwritten suicide note was found which suggested that the brothers were paid only Rs 12-13 lakh for a plot of land worth over Rs 1 crore.
Representative image.
Ludhiana: Three brothers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Punjab's Ludhiana over a land deal, police said on Monday.
Bodies of Kuldeep Singh ( 40), Malkit Singh (38) and Davinder Singh Sunny (36) were found hanging at their house in Isher Nagar colony located on the outskirts of the city on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Sunday, Dehlon's Station House Officer Malkit Kaur said.
They used to live with their family at a rented house in the area, the officer said.
Police said an eight-page handwritten suicide note was found and the role of two financiers is under scanner.
The note suggests that the brothers were paid only Rs 12-13 lakh for a plot of land worth over Rs 1 crore.
A case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the two financiers, said Kaur.
Further investigations in the case are underway, police said.
