Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

3 Brothers in Punjab's Ludhiana Commit Suicide After Huge Loss in Property Deal

Police said an eight-page handwritten suicide note was found which suggested that the brothers were paid only Rs 12-13 lakh for a plot of land worth over Rs 1 crore.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 Brothers in Punjab's Ludhiana Commit Suicide After Huge Loss in Property Deal
Representative image.

Ludhiana: Three brothers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Punjab's Ludhiana over a land deal, police said on Monday.

Bodies of Kuldeep Singh ( 40), Malkit Singh (38) and Davinder Singh Sunny (36) were found hanging at their house in Isher Nagar colony located on the outskirts of the city on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Sunday, Dehlon's Station House Officer Malkit Kaur said.

They used to live with their family at a rented house in the area, the officer said.

Police said an eight-page handwritten suicide note was found and the role of two financiers is under scanner.

The note suggests that the brothers were paid only Rs 12-13 lakh for a plot of land worth over Rs 1 crore.

A case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the two financiers, said Kaur.

Further investigations in the case are underway, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram