3 Cars of Raj Thackeray Convoy Collide With Each Other, No Injuries

Ahead of his mega rally in Aurangabad, MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s convoy met with an accident. The convoy was coming from Pune, and on their way, three cars of the procession, reportedly, collided with each other. Of the three cars, one had director Kedar Shinde and the other actor Ankush Chaudhari. While their Mercedes suffered major damages, fortunately, the actors escaped unhurt. In the collision around 10 cars were damaged.

Meanwhile, Thackeray’s Aurangabad rally bagged headlines. A day after the rally, the city police said that it would investigate and press charges against Thackeray for his speech during the event. Police have also been asked to submit a report on the public meeting to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The MNS chief, during his rally, on Sunday stated that he was firm on the May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers, which he called a nuisance, from mosques. Adding that if it was not done, all Hindus would play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

Addressing a public rally, termed “Hindu Jananayak", Thackeray questioned if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, then what was stopping the Maharashtra government from doing the same. Notably, the Maharashtra government is led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray. “I won’t be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," he said.

The deadline in Thackeray’s public address - May 3 - is also the day when India is to celebrate Eid.

While granting permission to MNS to hold the rally in Aurangabad, the city police had set a total of 16 terms and conditions. Thackeray was urged to avoid using offensive slogans, and improper or hurtful religious, casteist and regional references during or after the rally.

