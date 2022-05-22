3 Cattle Smugglers Held Following Exchange of Fire with Police in Ghaziabad

Three cattle smugglers were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Saturday. The accused and a police constable sustained injuries during the encounter and were taken to a hospital, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Loni Rajneesh Upadhyay said, ”Some cattle smugglers moving in a van were asked by a police to team to stop near Loni border on Friday night. But they opened fire at the police personnel”.

The team fired back in retaliation and caught three of the smugglers while the fourth managed to escape, he said.

The accused used to operate in Ghaziabad district and nearby areas, police said.

