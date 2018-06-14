3 Children Among 5 Killed as Rain Wreaks Havoc in Kerala; Death Toll Rises to 28

Five people, including three children, were killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on Thursday after incessant rains lashed northern districts of Kerala, triggering landslides and damaging property. Nearly 10 people have also gone missing.The death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 28, since the onset of south west monsoon on May 29.According to Manorama Online, initially, a child named Dilna was reported to have died during the landslide in Kozhikode's Thamarassery. The nine-year-old was killed when flashflood triggered by landslide destroyed her house. Later, the body of Dilna's brother, 3-year-old Muhammed Shahabas, was also recovered from the landslide-hit area.The body of their neighbour, a seven-year-old boy, was recovered, too. At least five houses in the area have been completely destroyed, triggering apprehensions about the safety of its inhabitants.The report further said that three families are feared trapped after landslide hit Kattippara. In Malappuram, the body of fisherman Hamsa, hailing from Tirur, was washed ashore on Chavakkad beach in the morning. A person was killed in Thrissur after an uprooted tree fell over him, taking the rain-related deaths to five on Thursday.With land slips and damage to roads being reported from Idukki, Waynad, Kozhikode districts, the disaster management department has requested for additional help from National Disaster Management Authority in Kozhikode.Relief camps have been set up in Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Widespread loss to farms has also been reported from these districts. In Kozhikode, 474 people are in the camps. An official said that the rain is still continuing in the districts, making it difficult to carry out rescue operation.The Manorama Online report stated that authorities have issued a warning and said that Kakkayam dam in Kozhikode will be opened soon. The district collectors of Kottayam Alappuzha, Wayanad, and Kozhikode have declared a holiday for schools on Thursday, the report said.On Wednesday, two men — a 82-year old and a 20-year old — drowned in flooded rivers in Pathanamthitta. A total of 272 houses were partially damaged, while eight were fully damaged across Kerala in the rains,officials at the State Control room for Diaster management here said.Officials have asked people to avoid travel during night in the hilly areas of Idukki district. The Bharathapuzha, one of the major rivers in the state, was in spate, as also the Bhavni and Siruvani in Palakkad district, the officials said.The Idukki and Mullaperiyar reservoirs received good inflows as the catchment areas have been receiving heavy rains for the past four days.The water level in Idukki dam touched 2,324.50 feet, nearly half its capacity, while that in Mullaperiyar stood at 117 feet.Shutters of major resorvoirs in Idukki district were opened after the water level crossed the maxmimum limit.A couple trapped in the flood waters of the Bhavni river in Attapady were rescued by fire force and police personnel.A Kozhikode report said heavy rains washed away a bridge connecting Kerala and Karnataka, affecting traffic. Kannur District Collector Mir Muhammed Ali said more than 100 trees were uprooted at various places on the inter-state road.A team of 60 army personnel under the supervision of the Sub-Collector were engaged in road clearing work, he said, adding, that movement of vehicles would be allowed only after they certify it fit for use.