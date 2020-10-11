3 Children Die Every Day in Sunderbans Due to Drowning: Survey

Nearly three children in the age group of 1-9 years die from drowning every day in Sunderbans of West Bengal, a survey said. The community-based joint survey conducted by the George Institute in collaboration with the Child in Need Institute (CINI) in June-September, 2019 was primarily aimed to determine the drowning mortality rate among children aged 1 to 4 years and 5 to 9 years.

When contacted, state Sunderbans Affairs minister Manturam Pakhira said that no such data was in the possession of his department. "We will, however, look into the matter and take necessary steps to address the problem," Pakhira told.