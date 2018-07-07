English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Civilians, Including Teen Girl, Killed in Alleged Firing by Forces at Stone-Pelters in Kashmir's Kulgam
Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a police official said.
Representative image
Srinagar: Three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed when security forces allegedly opened fire at a stone-pelting mob during a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.
IANS quoted a police officer as saying that residents of Hawoora and adjoining villages tried to disrupt the anti-terror operation as security forces cordoned off the area following inputs that a group of militants was hiding there.
Three civilians sustained firearm injuries during the clash with security forces.
The deceased civilians were identified as Andleeb (16), Shakir Ahmad (22), and Irshad Ahmad (20).
Senior police, army and paramilitary officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
Authorities immediately snapped mobile internet services in all the four south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.
(With agency inputs)
