CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»3 Civilians, Including a Woman Injured in Grenade Attacks by Militants in Srinagar
1-MIN READ

3 Civilians, Including a Woman Injured in Grenade Attacks by Militants in Srinagar

In this file video grab made on January 15, 2018 from a video released the same day by Islamist militants group Boko Haram shows Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau holding a heavy machine gun.

In this file video grab made on January 15, 2018 from a video released the same day by Islamist militants group Boko Haram shows Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau holding a heavy machine gun.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station

At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said. Militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to three civilians. The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 26, 2021, 19:33 IST