3 Civilians Killed as Militants Open Fire in Baramulla in North Kashmir

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants shot dead three civilians in the Old Town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.The militants opened fire at the trio around 8.30 pm from a very close range in Iqbal Market at the Old Town, leaving them dead on the spot, the police said. The three persons, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, all in their early 20s, were residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, a police official said.Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed the killings in the attack and said senior police officials have rushed to the spot in north Kashmir. Preliminary police investigation revealed complicity of the Pakistan-based LeT terror group.One Pakistan-based and two other local militants of Old Town, Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by the law, the police official said. The police have launched detailed investigation into the matter, he added.