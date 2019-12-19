3 Coaches of Amritsar-bound Shaheed Express Train Catch Fire Near Jalandhar, No Casualty Reported
While two bogies of the Shaheed Express were completely burnt, the third one was partially damaged due to fire which broke out late Wednesday night.
Representative image.
Chandigarh Several passengers of an Amritsar-bound train had a narrow escape after its three coaches caught fire near Kartarpur in Punjab's Jalandhar district, railway officials said on Thursday.
While two bogies of the Shaheed Express were completely burnt, the third one was partially damaged due to fire which broke out late Wednesday night.
All the passengers of the train were rescued and fire tenders were rushed to the site, an official of the railway police said.
After nearly fours hours of halt, the affected coaches were cleared and the train was allowed to proceed to its destination. The rail traffic on the route also remained affected for nearly four hours.
Railway officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
