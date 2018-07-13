3 Colombians Held for Burglary at Bengaluru Bizman’s Home, ‘Confess’ to Robbing ex-Chief Secy Too

Three Colombian nationals who robbed former Karnataka chief secretary Kaushik Mukherjee of valuables worth Rs 25 lakh have landed in police net after a businessman they looted in a similar fashion filed a complaint.The trio, including a woman, were arrested by Jayanagar police based on CCTV footage obtained from the businessman’s house. During interrogation, they also confessed to breaking into Mukherjee’s house in HRS Layout, a police official said.Mukherjee was the state’s top bureaucrat until retirement in December 2015.The trio will be in police custody for seven days and police are trying to ascertain whether robbery was their sole motive.The CCTV footage revealed that the Colombians used walkie-talkies, gloves and master keys to get around the businessman’s house. Police suspect that the trio may also be involved in other reported burglaries in the city.The suspects reportedly only speak Spanish and the police are enlisting the help of translators to question them.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South Division, Sharanappa DC said investigation was ongoing and the press would be briefed on the case soon.While Mukherjee’s house was burgled on June 16, the businessman was robbed earlier this month.The loot from either robberies, however, is yet to be recovered.