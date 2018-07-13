English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Colombians Held in Bengaluru for Stealing Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 25 Lakh From Top Babu’s House
Photo for representation only
Bengaluru: Three Colombian nationals were arrested on Friday allegedly for breaking into the house of the former chief secretary of Karnataka as well as a businessman in Jayanagar area of Bengaluru and stealing valuables worth close to 50 lakh.
Police said that they were probing the burglary at the house of the businessman and during the investigation they found that the same trio was involved in the burglary at the house of Kaushik Mukherjee, who retired in December 2015.
While the house of Mukherjee was robbed on June 16, the burglary at the businessman’s house took place last week, police said. As per the sources, cash and valuables worth over Rs 25 lakh were stolen from Kaushik Mukherjee’s house and same amount of valuables from the businessman’s house as well. However, police yet to recover the loot.
Cops said that CCTV footage from cameras installed outside the businessman’s house in Jayanagar led them to the three thieves, including a woman, from the South American nation.
“During the interrogation the suspects admitted to have committed crime. Later, we learned that the same team had burgled Ex-chief secretary Kaushik Mukherjee’s house in HSR Layout. The thieves are notorious and are highly equipped,” said a top police officer.
The three have been sent to police custody for seven days. Police said that they speak only Spanish and they have taken the help of translator to question them.
The suspects used walkie-talkie, hand gloves, cap and a master keys to get inside the houses. The police suspect that the gang of three may be involved in several other high-profile theft cases across the city.
