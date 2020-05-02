3 Constables Outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Residence 'Matoshree' Test Positive

Mumbai: Three constables deployed outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence ‘Matoshree’ tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai and have been quarantined in Santacruz.

In early April, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that police personnel stationed at the CM’s private residence in suburban Bandra will be tested for coronavirus infection.

Out of the three cops, two went home on Friday morning after completing the night shift, while the third resumed duty in the morning.

Last month, a tea vendor outside Matoshree had tested positive for the coronavirus, following which over 130 security staff who frequented the stall were quarantined as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, on April 19, an assistant inspector stationed the CM’s official residence, ‘Varsha’, had tested positive. Seven policewomen and two female constables who came in contact with her were quarantined.

Besides, a constable at the official residence of Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly, had also tested positive.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365