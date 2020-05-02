Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Constables Outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Residence 'Matoshree' Test Positive

Last month, a tea vendor outside Matoshree had tested positive for the coronavirus, following which over 130 security staff who frequented the stall were quarantined as a preventive measure.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
3 Constables Outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Residence 'Matoshree' Test Positive
A civic worker disinfects a street during the lockdown in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Three constables deployed outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence ‘Matoshree’ tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai and have been quarantined in Santacruz.

In early April, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that police personnel stationed at the CM’s private residence in suburban Bandra will be tested for coronavirus infection.

Out of the three cops, two went home on Friday morning after completing the night shift, while the third resumed duty in the morning.

Last month, a tea vendor outside Matoshree had tested positive for the coronavirus, following which over 130 security staff who frequented the stall were quarantined as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, on April 19, an assistant inspector stationed the CM’s official residence, ‘Varsha’, had tested positive. Seven policewomen and two female constables who came in contact with her were quarantined.

Besides, a constable at the official residence of Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly, had also tested positive.

