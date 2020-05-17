INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

3 Container Trucks Carrying Over 170 Migrant Workers Seized in UP amid Covid-19 Lockdown

The wife of a migrant worker gives water to her child as they rest briefly during their journey home, hundreds of miles away, on foot during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus. (Representative Image: AP)

The wife of a migrant worker gives water to her child as they rest briefly during their journey home, hundreds of miles away, on foot during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus. (Representative Image: AP)

The truck which was on its way to Ludhiana in Punjab was impounded by police and all the migrant workers were sent to a shelter home, he said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Share this:

Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers were seized by police during checking in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Sunday.

Seventy-eight migrant workers were found holed up inside a container truck in Shamli on Saturday evening, SP Vinit Jaiswal said.

The truck which was on its way to Ludhiana in Punjab was impounded by police and all the migrant workers were sent to a shelter home, he said.

In a similar incident, a container truck was intercepted by police in Muzaffarnagar, the SP said.

During checking, police found 60 migrant labourers sitting inside the vehicle, he said.

Police said arrangements were being made to send these labourers to their native places in West Bengal by special trains.

Forty migrant workers were found travelling in a truck by police in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday night, Jaiswal said.

The truck was intercepted at the Baghela checkpost, he said.

It is learnt that authorities have sealed all entry points to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli to prevent travelling of migrant workers on foot and in unauthorised vehicles following a series of road accidents.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading