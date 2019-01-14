English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Cops, One Person Killed After Car Escorting MP's Deputy Speaker Rams into Truck
The accident took place near Saleteka village at 12.30 am when Deputy Speaker Hina Kanwre was returning from her constituency Lanjhi in Balgahat in a car while the security men were in another four-wheeler behind her vehicle, he said.
Image for representation only. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Balaghat: Three policemen and anothern person were killed when a truck hit their vehicle while they were escorting Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Deputy Speaker in
Balaghat district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.
A constable in the escort vehicle received serious injuries in the mishap, Balaghat's Superintendent of Police A Jaydevan said.
The accident took place near Saleteka village at 12.30 am when Deputy Speaker Hina Kanwre was returning from her constituency Lanjhi in Balgahat in a car while the security men were in another four-wheeler behind her vehicle, he said.
The Congress MLA escaped unhurt as her driver turned the car towards a field when he saw the trawler-truck speeding straight towards their vehicle from the opposite direction, he said.
However, the truck hit the police escort vehicle which was moving behind the car and then overturned, he said.
Three policemen and the escort vehicle's driver died on the spot. The seriously injured constable was referred to a hospital in Nagpur district of Maharashtra for treatment, the SP said.
The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Harshwardhan Solanki (30), head constable Hamid Sheikh (50), constable Rahul Kolare (26) and driver Sachin (22), he said.
Balaghat district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.
A constable in the escort vehicle received serious injuries in the mishap, Balaghat's Superintendent of Police A Jaydevan said.
The accident took place near Saleteka village at 12.30 am when Deputy Speaker Hina Kanwre was returning from her constituency Lanjhi in Balgahat in a car while the security men were in another four-wheeler behind her vehicle, he said.
The Congress MLA escaped unhurt as her driver turned the car towards a field when he saw the trawler-truck speeding straight towards their vehicle from the opposite direction, he said.
However, the truck hit the police escort vehicle which was moving behind the car and then overturned, he said.
Three policemen and the escort vehicle's driver died on the spot. The seriously injured constable was referred to a hospital in Nagpur district of Maharashtra for treatment, the SP said.
The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Harshwardhan Solanki (30), head constable Hamid Sheikh (50), constable Rahul Kolare (26) and driver Sachin (22), he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Play the Popular Battle Royale Game on Your PC
- The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Netflix Hit With a Lawsuit by Choose Your Own Adventure Publishers, Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results