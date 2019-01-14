GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Cops, One Person Killed After Car Escorting MP's Deputy Speaker Rams into Truck

The accident took place near Saleteka village at 12.30 am when Deputy Speaker Hina Kanwre was returning from her constituency Lanjhi in Balgahat in a car while the security men were in another four-wheeler behind her vehicle, he said.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Cops, One Person Killed After Car Escorting MP's Deputy Speaker Rams into Truck
Image for representation only. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Balaghat: Three policemen and anothern person were killed when a truck hit their vehicle while they were escorting Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Deputy Speaker in

Balaghat district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

A constable in the escort vehicle received serious injuries in the mishap, Balaghat's Superintendent of Police A Jaydevan said.

The accident took place near Saleteka village at 12.30 am when Deputy Speaker Hina Kanwre was returning from her constituency Lanjhi in Balgahat in a car while the security men were in another four-wheeler behind her vehicle, he said.

The Congress MLA escaped unhurt as her driver turned the car towards a field when he saw the trawler-truck speeding straight towards their vehicle from the opposite direction, he said.

However, the truck hit the police escort vehicle which was moving behind the car and then overturned, he said.

Three policemen and the escort vehicle's driver died on the spot. The seriously injured constable was referred to a hospital in Nagpur district of Maharashtra for treatment, the SP said.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Harshwardhan Solanki (30), head constable Hamid Sheikh (50), constable Rahul Kolare (26) and driver Sachin (22), he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram