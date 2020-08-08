3 Cops Shunted out for Assaulting Man in Greater Noida in UP

Three police personnel were shunted out on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, a senior officer said. A purported video of the incident that took place in Dhoom Manikpur village in Badalpur police area on Friday has surfaced on the social media.

"Prime facie it appears the local police post in-charge and two constables are hitting a man, as seen in the purported video doing the rounds on internet. The three policemen have been transferred to police lines with immediate effect," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. He said the local police team had reached the village on the information that some men were harassing a woman. The incident in which the policemen are seen hitting the man occurred after that.

Chander said a probe has been ordered into the matter, with an assistant commissioner of police investigating the episode in detail and further action will be taken accordingly. Earlier, a sub-inspector and two constables attached with Dankaur Police Station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for assaulting a man.

Nearly a dozen police personnel deployed in Noida and Greater Noida have been shunted out or suspended from duty on charges of assaulting or manhandling citizens since May 10.