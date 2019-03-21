English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Crore Casual Farm Labourers Rendered Jobless Since 2011-12, Says Report Citing Shelved Jobs Survey
According to the yet-to-be-released Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) by the NSSO, around 3.2 crore casual labourers in rural India lost their jobs during this period.
(Artwork by Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: Nearly 3 crore casual labourers working in farms across rural India were rendered jobless between 2011-12 and 2017-18, a drop of more than 40%, The Indian Express reported on Thursday citing a survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).
The report added that among the casual labour work force in rural areas, engaged in both farm and non-farm works, the job loss for men was 7.3%, while for women it was 3.3% since 2011-12.
The report also pointed towards 4% rise in self-employed farm labour. “Since it is unlikely that casual labourers became landholders overnight, this may be partly explained by a stagnation in agriculture leading to reduced hiring capacity of the landowner,” The Indian Express quoted an expert as saying.
According to the survey, the national male workforce had shrunk from 30.4 crore in 2011-12 to 28.6 crore in 2017-18. The report has also claimed that since 2011-12, India's national workforce shrunk by 4.7 crore, more than the population of Saudi Arabia.
The survey findings are yet to be released by the government though it has been approved by the National Statistical Commission. Two members of the commission had resigned in January this year over the government’s delay in making the survey public head of general elections.
