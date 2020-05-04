3 CRPF Personnel Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District
The attackers opened fire on a CPRF 'naka' party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, officials said.
Representative picture.(Reuters)
Srinagar: Three CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.
The attackers opened fire on a CPRF 'naka' party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, they said, adding that three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot.
The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the assailants, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
