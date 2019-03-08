English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3-day RSS Annual Meet Begins in Gwalior; Sabarimala, Family System to Take Centre-stage in Discussions
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had earlier expressed that the Hindu society is deeply disturbed and agitated because of the Kerala government’s 'oppressive' treatment of the Lord Ayyappa devotees.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
New Delhi: The three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) has started in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
According to one of the sah-sarkarvyaha (joint secretary) - Manmohan Vaidya, the focus of the meeting, which will be attended by representatives from around the country, will be on the Sabarimala devotees and the family system.
“After the Supreme Court order, the Kerala government was harsh towards the Hindu devotees of Sabarimala. We will ponder over this and bring out a resolution,” Vaidya said in line with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s view on the issue.
At the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s “dharm sansad” (religious council) in Prayagraj earlier Bhagwat was of the opinion that the Hindu society is deeply disturbed and agitated because of the Kerala government’s 'oppressive' treatment of the Lord Ayyappa devotees.
The Sangh had extended their support to the agitators since the petitioners who had appealed the Supreme Court order, which struck the temple’s ‘ban’ on women’s entry, were not Lord Ayyappa's devotees.
Another resolution will be taken on family arrangement. “Family plays a very important role on nation-building, and we will come out with a resolution to address the problems that have come in because of selfish approach,” Vaidya said.
