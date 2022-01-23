3 Days After Army Activates Hotline With PLA, China Says 17-yr-old Arunachal Boy to be Returned in a Week

Three days after the India Army activated a hotline with the People’s Liberation Army in China, the latter responded saying that the 17-year-old boy, who was kidnapped, will be returned in a week.

The Indian Army had on Thursday activated the hotline with PLA after news broke that the Chinese Army has kidnapped the boy, Miram Taron, from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, had informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district. Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village. The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

News18 sources in the defence establishment had said: “Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol."

On Wednesday, BJP MP Tapir Gao said PLA had abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. Gao added that he has informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army in his tweets.

Former MP of Arunachal Ninong Ering said the developments were shocking and “Chinese intrusion in our land must be checked".

Speaking to News18, Ering said: “The border is extensive and not guarded at places. Abduction and incursion are on and need to be taken up seriously. We should make China realise and be aware of us."

