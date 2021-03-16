3 Dead, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Tree In UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Mar 15: Three people lost their lives, while another got seriously injured, when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree near Kumbhipur village under Khaga Police Station area on Monday, police said. SHO Santosh Kumar Sharma said Kaleemullah (30), Golu Thakur (23), Amit (25) and Hemant (25) were returning to Khaga when the accident occurred.

Kaleemullah died before he could reach the district hospital. Amit and Hemant succumbed to injuries in Kanpur, while Golu Thakur is undergoing treatment in Lucknow, and is in serious condition, Sharma said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor