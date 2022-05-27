3 Dead, 10 Injured as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Uttarkashi

Three pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed and 10 were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district, officials said on Friday. The accident happened near Barkot area of the district on Thursday night when the pilgrims were on their way to Yamunotri, they said.

A state disaster response force team was rushed to the spot which carried out the rescue operation, the officials said. The deceased were identified as Pooran Nath, the driver of the vehicle, and Jaishree (23) and Ashok (40), they said.

Four children were among the 10 injured, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

