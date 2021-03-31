3 Dead, 6 Injured as Tanker Collides with Jeep in Biharopalganj

In a horrific accident in Gopalganj, Bihar, an oil tanker collided with a Jeep killing three and seriously injuring six people. The injured were admitted to the Hathua sub-divisional hospital from where they were shifted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital.

The incident took place in the Line Bazaar area located on Bathua Road of Mirganj. The three dead included the driver of the jeep and two women.

About 10 people were coming towards Mirganj in the jeep from Line Bazaar. At the same time, an oil-filled tanker was going towards the Bathua market at high speed which then collided with the jeep. The driver of the tanker fled the spot after the accident. While nine people were admitted to Hathua sub-divisional hospital in critical condition, they were referred immediately to the Gopalganj Sadar Hospital without any primary treatment.

The 55-year-old deceased driver has been identified as Suresh Manjhi, who was a resident of Amtha village in Mirganj. While one woman Asha Devi also died during treatment. She was the wife of Chuman Sah, a resident of Brahmaine village. Another woman who died on the spot in the accident has not been identified yet.

Those injured in the accident have been identified as Satyadev Yadav, Sanvariya Devi, Indravati Devi, Nurjahan Khatoon, Fagu Ram and Sonu

The locals got furious after this incident and created a ruckus and blocked the Bathua Road. Police personnel tried to calm the crowd and restore order. The situation was brought under control after a few hours.

