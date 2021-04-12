3 Dead and 8 Injured After Truck Rams into Car in UP's Etawah, CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Three died while 8 others were injured after a truck ran over 11 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. Police reached the spot after the indent and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

The accident took place on Etawah’s National Highway-19 at around 4 am on Monday. The truck hit the car from behind while the wheel of the car was being changed near Bijauli in Bakwer police station area. 11 people suffered injury from the truck after which 3 died. The condition of two injured remains critical.

The accident has led chaos in the area. It is being said that the victims were going to their village in Jhansi from Delhi to vote in the upcoming panchayat elections.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences at the death of the victims in the accident. The Chief Minister has instructed the senior officers of the district administration to reach out to the spot to provide all possible help to the victims and to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

