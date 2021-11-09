Three children were killed after a fire broke out at government-run Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night. The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, informed Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that three children couldn’t be saved as they were already in a critical condition due to their ill-health. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident, which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Mohammad Suleman, the CM tweeted.

अस्पताल के चाइल्ड वार्ड में आग की घटना बेहद दुखद है। बचाव कार्य तेजी से हुआ, आग पर काबू पा लिया गया, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश पहले से गंभीर रूप से बीमार होने पर भर्ती तीन बच्चों को नहीं बचाया जा सका।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 8, 2021

He also extended condolences for the families of those who died in the fire.

बच्चों का असमय दुनिया से जाना बेहद असहनीय पीड़ा है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूं। इन बच्चों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। घटना में जो घायल हुए हैं, उन्हें शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हो, यही मेरी कामना है।।। ॐ शांति ।। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 8, 2021

Worried family members of children admitted to the hospital were seen outside the medical facility. Khan said 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. One of the hospital rooms was filled with smoke, an official said, adding a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

